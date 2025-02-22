10 people displaced in San Francisco residential fire

Ten people were displaced after a fire broke out in a residential basement in San Francisco on Saturday morning.

The fire at 143 Blake St. was reported at about 8:10 a.m. and was extinguished at about 8:45 a.m.

Three people were medically evaluated but declined to go to the hospital, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X.

The Red Cross of Northern California was called to help the displaced find accommodations.

The fire department asked the public to avoid the area between Geary Boulevard and Anza Street as firefighters worked on salvage and cleanup operations.

