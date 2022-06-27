The following content is created in consultation with Mancini's Sleepworld. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC BAY AREA's editorial staff. To learn more about Mancini's Sleepworld, visit Sleepworld.com.

There’s no arguing against the benefits of a good night’s sleep. From increased alertness and creativity to lowered stress and inflammation, the benefits of a full night’s rest are as varied as they are restorative.

But we all know that logging in a serious snooze is easier said than done. Life gets in the way, with work, family and other responsibilities often standing between you and the mattress. Add the frenetic, constantly plugged-in pace of the modern world and it’s a wonder that we can get any rest at all.

Fortunately, there are some effective, easily adoptable habits that you can incorporate into your nightly sleep routine to help you maximize the hours spent blissfully recharging your batteries under the covers. Follow the 10 tips ahead—each recommended by the National Sleep Foundation—and reap the rewards.

Stay on Schedule

Like everything in life, a schedule will help you dial in your sleep habits. By maintaining the same bed and wake up times (even on weekends!), you’ll regulate your body’s internal clock.

Relaxing Ritual

We need to start shutting down our engines before we can hit the hay. Avoid anything that causes anxiety, from checking work emails to watching action movies, and focus on a reading routine like dimming the lights and reading a book.

Enough with the Napping

Sure, a quick nap might help us get through the afternoon, but it can seriously inhibit our ability to fall asleep at night. Eliminate naps altogether.

Exercise Leads to Sleep

In addition to keeping your weight down and improving your heart health, vigorous exercise will have you feeling knackered come nightfall. From walking to running, cycling to swimming, regular cardio exercise will have you falling fast asleep.

Your Bedroom is your Temple

Set up your room so that anything capable of disrupting a full night’s sleep is kept out. That means keeping the temperature cool (aim for between 60-67 degrees), the light out (consider blackout curtains) and eliminating any outside noise from penetrating your sanctuary.

Maximize Mattress Comfort

Being comfortable on your mattress is key, so consult the experts at Mancini’s Sleepworld when buying one. If you’re suffering from any of these side effects, it’s time for a new one. Also, make sure your pillows are plush and keep your bed free of any allergens.

Master your Circadian Rhythms

Your circadian rhythm is essentially the sleep/wake cycle your body adheres to. Control it by dimming the lights in the evening and exposing yourself to sunlight in the morning.

Don’t Indulge Before Bed

Stimulants like alcohol, caffeine and nicotine will keep you awake and are best avoided. Ditto big meals, especially of the spicy variety, which will make you feel bloated and have you tossing and turning when you should be sleeping. Try to eat at least two hours before bedtime.

Ease into Sleep

Transition from a taxing day into a night of relaxed rest by giving your body the time to adjust. Turn off electronic devices, curl up in a chair, read a book, meditate, and let yourself wind down properly.

Bedroom Boundaries

You want to establish a bedroom boundary—it is not your office, your home movie theater or your gym. Maintain a peaceful, relaxing environment by keeping out unnecessary distractions. If you can’t fall asleep, go into another room until you feel tired.

