$10,000 Reward Offered for Suspected Serial Cat Shooter in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    Oakland Animal Services
    Oakland Animal Services is seeking information leading to the arrest of a suspected serial cat shooter. (April 8, 2019)

    A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspected serial cat shooter in Oakland.

    The reward announced Monday comes after Oakland Animal Services took in four cats over the last five weeks suffering from severe injuries. The cats were all shot by pellet guns, according to a Facebook post by the Oakland Animal Services.

    The incidents have all been reported in Oakland's Lower Dimond neighborhood, just north of Interstate 580

    Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Oakland Animal Control at 510-535-4895. The Friends of Oakland Animal Services is offering the $10,000 reward.

    To contribute to the reward, visit crowdrise.com/justice-for-cats.

