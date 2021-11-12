$10,000 Reward Expected in the Search for Fremont Toddler's Killer

The shooter who killed a Fremont toddler with a stray bullet along an East Bay freeway last weekend is still at large, and on Friday, authorities are expected to announce a reward for anyone who helps track down that person.

Early reports have the reward money at about $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jasper Wu’s killer. Jasper was alseep in his carseat as his mother drove along Interstate 880 in Oakland when he was killed by a stray bullet that came from another moving vehicle, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce will make an announcement about the reward Friday as it continues to plead with anyone in who was in that area at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 to give police any dashcam or cellphone video they may have.

Oakland once again is dealing with a spike in violence. This year, 119 people have died by homicide, a number that surpassed last year's total some time ago. And in a recent 12-hour span from late Wednesday to early Thursday, a woman was hit by stray bullet while buying concert tickets outside the Fox Theatre; a 68-year old man was shot several times in East Oakland; and a woman was fatally shot at Lake Merritt.

Oakland leaders say it’s time for the city and law enforcement to do something different.

"The thugs and the criminals know that we don’t have enough police officers to police the city, so it’s almost they can do whatever they want, they won’t get caught," Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church said.

Councilman Noel Gallo added: "I am communicating with the highway patrol, OPD and Caltrans to see what we can do here in Oakland to install cameras on highways."

Some of the focus of crime prevention may be on getting firearms out of the hands of criminals. Gun-related assaults in Oakland are up 33%.