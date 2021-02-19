Richmond

$10,000 Reward Issued in Case of Missing Richmond Teenager

By NBC Bay Area staff

Antoine Whittley.
Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

Richmond police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of a missing 17-year-old.

Antoine Whittley was last seen on Feb. 10 at about 8:30 p.m. Police said he voluntarily exited a rideshare vehicle on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Whittley is 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black/green pants with a camouflage stripe and a black facial covering.

Anyone with information about Whittley's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Palma at 510-621-1276 or email kpalma@richmondpd.net.

