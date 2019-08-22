The 1,000th California red-legged frog raised at San Francisco Zoo and Gardens has been released into Yosemite National Park after the introduction of the non-native bullfrog contributed to the species' disappearance from the region 50 years ago.

Photo credit: San Francisco Zoo and Gardens

Yosemite National Park saw the California red-legged frog vanish in large part because of the introduction of the non-native bullfrog.

The milestone release came after three years of collaboration between several agencies including the San Francisco Zoological Society, who raised the frogs from eggs and tadpoles, and the National Park Service. Other agencies that were part of the effort were Yosemite Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.