$100K in Jewelry, Rolex Stolen in Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek: Police

Police are investigating a report that three armed men took $100,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex watch, from a victim in a downtown Walnut Creek parking garage Friday night.

Officers responded to the reported holdup in a parking garage in the 1600 block of Mount Diablo Boulevard about 10:21 p.m., according to police.

The victim was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed of $100,000 in jewelry, according to what the victim told the officers, police said. The victim described the suspects as three men wearing dark clothing and carrying rifles. The suspects were said to have fled in a grey sedan before police arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844 or call the anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.