101 Freeway Closed for Another Week Following Storm

A stretch of the 101 Freeway remained closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2018, following a powerful winter storm a week prior. Officials hope to have the freeway reopened by Monday, Jan. 22.

A Southern California highway that's the main coastal route between Los Angeles and points west and north will remain closed for at least another week because of mudslides that have left 20 dead.

Jim Shivers, a spokesman for the California Department of Transportation, said Monday that officials are aiming to reopen U.S. 101 near the devastated town of Montecito on Jan. 22.

The highway has been closed since Jan. 9, when all lanes were inundated with mud, rocks and trees that rushed down hillsides during a powerful winter storm. More than 500 homes were damaged or destroyed. Four people remain missing.

Shivers says much of the water on U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County has receded, allowing crews working around the clock to focus on removing solid material from the roadway.