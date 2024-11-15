107.7 The Bone's Lamont and Tonelli sign off, ending 35-year run

Bay Area radio legends Lamont Hollywood and Paul Tonelli from the "Lamont & Tonelli" show on classic rock station 107.7 The Bone signed off Friday morning, capping a 35-year run.

"We've had just a wonderful run of 35 years," Lamont said in his closing remarks. "The listeners have always been number one with us, and we've always tried to take care of them…The guy I want to thank the most is Mr. Tonelli, who's been my partner for 35 years."

"It's kind of ridiculous," Tonelli quipped.

In his final message, Tonelli saluted his longtime partner.

"You're a true radio guy," Tonelli said. "None of this happens without you. It's been 35 years of me holding tightly to your coattails. Thanks for the ride."

Call in to 888-333-BONE and listen as we say goodbye to @landtshow 😭 pic.twitter.com/MGmwNrdZtV — 107.7 The Bone (@1077TheBone) November 15, 2024

Tributes for the duo poured in across social media, with longtime listeners sharing their appreciation and fondest memories.

"You guys will be missed," one person wrote in a comment on the show's Instagram page. "I have listened to your show for 35 years. Sad day for sure in the Bay Area."

"I guess all good things must come to an end :(," another person wrote in a post on X. "I’ve only been listening a couple years but when all my friends would ask me why I actually listened to the radio and didn’t just listen to music on my phone, I’d say it was because of Lamont and Tonelli and how funny they are."

On Thursday, Bay Area sports radio listeners said goodbye to longtime KNBR host Tom Tolbert as he hosted his final show after reportedly being laid off.