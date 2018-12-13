File: Silhouettes of people holding laptops are seen in front of the logo of 'Google' technology company on the 20th anniversary of Google, in Ankara, Turkey on September 04, 2018. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Many Bay Area residents can related to having had multiple jobs until finding the perfect fit.

Some people may like one job better than the other and now, there’s an official list revealing the names of 50 companies with the Best Company Culture in 2018 and 11 of those are in the Bay Area.

The list was compiled by Comparably, a website that monitors the job market looking for the best careers and companies in the United States.

Comparably composed its list from ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on their website between Nov. 26, 2017 and Nov. 26, 2018.

Some, if not all of these, may surprise you:

No. 2: Google, Mountain View

Google received an overall grade of an A+ and a total of 12 awards centered on diversity, happiness, perks and benefits, leadership and professional development.

It was only upped by Costco – yes, Costco -- which received a total of 13 awards including best CEO, best company for women, work-life-balance and perks and benefits.

No. 7: Intuit, Mountain View

Software company Intuit also scored an A+ and a total of 12 awards including happiness, compensation and diversity.

No. 8: Salesforce, San Francisco

Just behind Intuit, software company Salesforce also scores an A+ and a total of 11 awards including bets CEO, compensation, happiness, diversity, leadership and best company managers.

No. 16: Facebook, Menlo Park

Twelve awards landed Facebook on the 16th spot with an overall grade of an A+ with awards like best CEO, a couple of best company for women awards, diversity, leadership and perks and benefits

No. 21: Nevro, Redwood City

With 13 awards, Nevro, a medical device company, got an overall culture score of 85, giving it a B average. Employees said the company offered great compensation, diversity, work-life balance and perks and benefits.

No. 24: Globant, San Francisco

Software development company Globant got an overall grade of an A+ with two awards, best company culture and best company for diversity. Its CEO Martin Migoya scored an 87 out of 100, placing him at the top 5 percent.

No. 25: LinkedIn, Mountain View

Networking sire LinkedIn was awarded eight awards including happiness, perks and benefits, diversity and overall culture.

No. 29: Sunrun, San Francisco

Solar panel provider Sunrun holds a best CEO award as Lynn Jurich scored a 92 out of 100. They were also awarded best company for women and best company culture overall.

No. 37: VMware, Palo Alto

Software company VMware got an overall A grade with awards including perks and benefits, compensation, diversity and leadership.

No. 38: Kaiser Permanente, Oakland

With an overall A-, Kaiser was recognized for their diversity, compensation and perks and benefits. It is in the top 15 percent of family-sized companies in the U.S.

No. 41: Adobe, San Jose

Adobe, the last of the Bay Area companies on the list, was awarded for their culture, diversity, happiness, leadership and compensation.