An 11-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday at the downtown Mountain View train station is missing, according to police.

Kayla was last seen at 4:30 p.m. wearing a black sweatshirt with a red dragon design, grey leggings and two thin gold chain necklaces.

Mountain View police are asking anyone with information to call them at (650)-903-6395.