One of the Bay Area’s best known couples wants to make sure it is an extra special Christmas for some of the unsung heroes and organizations in the region. Steph and Ayesha Curry and their organization, Eat. Learn. Play, continue their annual "12 Days of Christmas With the Currys" event.

Here's a look at how they are helping Bay Area families and organizations this holiday season.

Holiday Hurrah: 12 Days of Christmas With the Currys Launches With School Donation

One of the Bay Area's best known couples wants to make sure it's an extra special Christmas for some of the unsung heroes in the region. Stephen and Ayesha Curry and their organization Eat Learn Play have launched their annual 12 Days of Christmas With the Currys event, starting with a large donation to schools in the East Bay.

Christmas With the Currys - Day 2: Honoring Unsung Heroes in the East Bay

On Day 2 of Steph and Ayesha Curry's holiday drive honoring unsung heroes in the East Bay, the Currys surpirsed student athletes at Oakland's cross-country championships, donating gear and shoes from Under Armour. Plus, the Oakland Athletic League got a check for $150,000.

Christmas With the Currys - Day 3: East Oakland Youth Development Center

Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha continued with their Christmas holiday drive honoring East Bay heroes with a visit to the East Oakland Youth Development Center and a donation of $150,000 to the center's literacy program.

Christmas With the Currys - Day 4: Oakland's La Clinica De La Raza

Christmas came early for Oakland’s La Clinica De La Raza, which provides healthcare to a lot of the Bay Area's most underserved communities. Their effort got a huge boost with the help from Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha.

Christmas With the Currys - Day 5: Children Get Access to Playing Golf

Warriors star Steph Curry loves golf and is making it more accessible for some Bay Area children.

Christmas With the Currys - Day 6: Surprise Holiday Party for AAPI Families

The Curry’s Foundation “Eat Learn Play” recently surprised hundreds of AAPI families with an epic holiday party at Oakland’s Lincoln Square

Christmas With the Currys - Day 7: Grant Tackles Food Insecurity

Warriors star Steph Curry and his Eat Learn Play Foundation are providing a $125,000 grant to fund a program that tackles food insecurity.

Christmas With the Currys - Day 8: 100,000 New Books for Oakland Families

This Christmas, the Curry family and their Eat Learn Play Foundation are gifting 100,000 new books to children and families across Oakland.