12 people hurt after tree falls during Diablo Valley College graduation

At least 12 people were hurt after a tree fell near the football stadium at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill shortly after the end graduation ceremonies Friday.

Diablo Valley College officials said the tree crashed down on a walkway, away from graduates.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that they were awake and talking while being loaded into the ambulance. None of the people hurt were graduates.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said they couldn't offer a natural explanation for the event.

"It was just a typical spring afternoon, " Rick Canepa said "Wind gusts were upwards of 20-25 mph nothing unusual going on."