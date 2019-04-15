13 Swastikas Painted Across Buena Vista Park in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
13 Swastikas Painted Across Buena Vista Park in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 41 minutes ago

    More than a dozen swastikas were found painted across Buena Vista Park in San Francisco. Park crews responded the vandalism and police are investigating. (April 15, 2019)

    Police are investigating after more than a dozen swastikas were found early Monday painted across a San Francisco park.

    The incident at Buena Vista Park was first reported 8:41 a.m. when the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department received a call from police reporting the vandalism.

    Park staff responded within minutes to clean up approximately 13 swastikas and two park rangers have been stationed onsite, officials said.

    "SF Rec and Park will never allow anything like this to stand," said Madison Sink, park department spokesperson. "Our parks are places of peace and respite, and vile symbols of antisemitism and hate have no place there – or anywhere in civilized society."

