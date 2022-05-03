San Francisco

13-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Attack in San Francisco

By Bay City News

File image of San Francisco police cars.
NBC Bay Area

A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when someone punched him and slammed him to the ground in San Francisco's Mission Dolores neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

The attack was reported at 2:52 p.m. in the 400 block of Church Street, where investigators say someone approached the teen, punched him in the face and then slammed him to the ground before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

No arrest has been made in connection with the attack and no suspect information was immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

