13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Bullet Fragments in Shooting in San Leandro: Police

By Bay City News

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital late Friday morning after being struck by a bullet fragment in San Leandro.

A spokesperson for the San Leandro Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of East 14th Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report on a shooting that may have occurred at a business.

As of Friday evening, it is unknown if this was a robbery attempt or a direct and targeted shooting.

During the gunfire, two or three shots were believed to have been fired, according to police.

Detectives said the girl was injured by a bullet fragment striking her foot.

The suspects fled the scene following the incident.

This is an ongoing police investigation and detectives from the department's Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the case.

"We are hoping for any witnesses to come forward and a quick arrest. This is intolerable, and a young girl was injured as a result of this violence," said San Leandro Police Lt. Matthew Barajas.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

