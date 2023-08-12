14-year-old injured in Antioch shooting, police say

A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting either at or not far from the Antioch Marina early Saturday morning, according to police.

In a statement, the Antioch Police Department said it started shortly before 2:58 a.m. at the marina, where a fight between a group of people led to gunfire. It’s not clear if the shooting was one-sided or if it involved more than one armed person.

The people involved then left the marina in at least two cars and the fight continued to the 1000 block of West Sixth Street where more shots were fired, according to APD.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The teenager was hurt at some point during the fight and she was driven to Century Plaza in Pittsburg where someone called 911, police said. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and anyone with information is asked to reach out to APD’s non-emergency line at 925-778-2441.