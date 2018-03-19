15 Suspects Allegedly Assault, Rob Victims in San Francisco: Police - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco

San Francisco

15 Suspects Allegedly Assault, Rob Victims in San Francisco: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 34 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File image

    A group of 15 suspects allegedly assaulted two people and stole a cellphone from one of the victims during a robbery in San Francisco Friday night, according to police.

    The reported robbery happened around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Gonzalez Drive and Cardenas Avenue, police stated.

    The incident first started when the suspects became entangled in a verbal altercation with the two victims in their 20s, according to police. As the victims attempted to confront the suspects, the suspects assaulted them and swiped a phone belonging to one of the victims in the process. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    The suspects were said to have fled the area in two different vehicles, according to police.

    Further information was not available. 

