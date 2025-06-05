Children among 15 detained by ICE in San Francisco, advocates say

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly detained more than a dozen people who showed up to the agency's San Francisco field office Wednesday for a scheduled check in.

At least 15 people, including a 3-year-old and other children, were taken into custody and are marked for immediate deportation, according to the San Francisco Rapid Response Network, which advocates for immigrants.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder in a statement said the ICE activity occurred at San Francisco immigration court, but a source and a San Francisco BAR Association staffer told NBC Bay Area the detentions took place at ICE's field office at 630 Sansome Street.

"These detentions under the Trump administration are unconscionable, unlawful, and deny people their constitutional right to due process," said Fielder in a statement released by her office Wednesday night. "Trump's ICE tactics are a danger to public safety, education, and public health, as they sow panic and fear among San Francisco's vast immigrant communities, who are becoming fearful of engaging with any form of government, including schools, hospitals, and law enforcement."

Fielder called for more city funding to support the legal cases of immigrants and said Mayor Daniel Lurie had not increased the budget for such supports despite a growing need.

"I encourage the Mayor and Budget Committee to increase funding for our immigrant communities to meet the moment and guarantee ALL San Franciscans their constitutional rights to due process," said Fielder. "We have the ability to stop the deportations, defend our families, and demand their release NOW!"

ICE has arrested people in recent weeks in San Jose, San Francisco and Concord.

President Donald Trump has used the Alien Enemies Act to quickly deport some undocumented immigrants with limited or no due process.