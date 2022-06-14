15-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in East Palo Alto: Police

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:04 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue and arrived to find the victim near an alley. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

Police said two male suspects were seen running toward Woodland Avenue following the shooting. No arrests were made, and no suspect descriptions were available as of Tuesday.

It's the second homicide in East Palo Alto this year, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call or text (650) 409-6792 or to send an email to epa@tipnow.org. Tips can be made anonymously.