15-Year-Old Driver Slams Vehicle Into Fremont Bookstore

A Fremont bookstore was significantly damaged early Wednesday morning after a 15-year-old driver slammed a vehicle through the storefront, according to the shop owner.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. at 43301 Mission Blvd. in Fremont, police said, but they added no alcohol was involved.

Video footage of the aftermath shows the car made it a good distance into the shop, causing significant damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

The shop owner and landlord were trying to clean up as much as possible later Wednesday morning.

The store has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, awaiting reopening guidance. But the structural damage may delay reopening even further.