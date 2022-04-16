Livermore

15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Car From Apparent Gunshot Wound: Livermore Police

By Bay City News

livermore8
Livermore Police Department

Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle.

First responders arrived and declared the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. A person of interest has been identified, but confirmation on the cause of death along with the girl's identity will come from a coroner's investigation, the police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

LivermorecrimeLivermore police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us