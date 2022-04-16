15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Car From Apparent Gunshot Wound: Livermore Police

Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle.

First responders arrived and declared the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. A person of interest has been identified, but confirmation on the cause of death along with the girl's identity will come from a coroner's investigation, the police said.

No other information is available at this time.