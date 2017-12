Crews respond to a two-alarm fire in San Jose. (Dec. 22, 2017)

More than a dozen people have been displaced following a two-alarm fire in San Jose.

The San Jose Fire Department on Friday afternoon responded to a report of a fire at an assisted living facility at 1400 Karl Street. After fire crews contained the blaze, it was determined the entire second floor of the facility is a loss.

Firefighters said 16 people have been displaced.

A cause is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.