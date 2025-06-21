Over 16 billion passwords from Google, Meta, Apple and others have been exposed in what is described as "one of the largest data breaches in history."

Security experts are now warning people since data thieves can manipulate video, voice, and data to not just take one's identity, but also manipulate it.

"Now, the bad guys can impersonate you, they can impersonate your child or your mother, and it will look very real," said Micahelle Dennedy, chief data strategy officer at Abaxxa. "And they don't have to fool you, they can fool your bank, they can fool a school, they can fool a hospital."

