Oakland

16-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Man

The victim only suffered a graze wound and declined medical treatment.

By Bay City News

TLMD-HANDCUFFS
FILE

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly shooting a 50-year-old man early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:17 a.m. in the 2400 block of San Pablo Ave., police said. The victim only suffered a graze wound and declined medical treatment. The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified. The events leading to the shooting are currently under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandshooting
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us