1 injured in shooting near San Francisco BART station

Police are investigating a shooting near a San Francisco BART station.
The shooting occurred Monday on the street level of the 16th Street Mission station, according to BART.
A BART spokesperson said the victim, a man in his 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are searching for the suspect, who drove off in a vehicle.
BART said the shooting does not appear related to the transit agency.
