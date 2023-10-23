San Francisco

1 injured in shooting near San Francisco BART station

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting near a San Francisco BART station.

The shooting occurred Monday on the street level of the 16th Street Mission station, according to BART.

A BART spokesperson said the victim, a man in his 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are searching for the suspect, who drove off in a vehicle.

BART said the shooting does not appear related to the transit agency.

