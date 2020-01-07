South Bay

17 Displaced in Two-Alarm Apartment Fire in Gilroy

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A fire at a Gilroy apartment building early Tuesday morning displaced 17 people, including five children, according to the Gilroy Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 8200 Kelton Road, Division Chief Jim Wyatt said. The official cause is under investigation, but the blaze is believed to have originated in a bedroom closet due to someone smoking.

The 2-alarm fire was contained approximately 30 minutes after crews arrived on scene, according to Wyatt. Nobody was injured.

"We were thankful that nobody was injured and all the families got out safely," Wyatt said.

Fire crews from the San Jose Fire Department, South Santa Clara County Fire Protection District and Morgan Hill Fire Department assisted in extinguishing blaze.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

