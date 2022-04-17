17-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Connection to Belmont Shooting

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a Friday shooting in Belmont, police said Sunday in a press release.

The minor identified is suspected to be one of the people responsible for the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Valerga Drive.

Police said on Friday afternoon officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting, but no suspects or victims were found at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated event between at least two individuals or groups of people.

It was determined that Carlmont High School was not involved in the incident despite the shooting's proximity to the school, said investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the City of Belmont Police Departments tip line at (650) 598-3000.