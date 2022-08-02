San Francisco

17-Year-Old Boy Dies in San Francisco Shooting; Suspect At-Large

By Bay City News

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. The teen was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to San Francisco police.

Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoFatal Shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us