Paramedics work on an 18-month-old child who fell from a second-story window Monday evening in Brentwood. (July 8, 2019)

An 18-month-old child was rushed to a hospital late Monday after falling from a second-story window at a home in Brentwood, according to police.

At about 6:45 p.m., Brentwood officers responded to the 900 block of Princess on reports of a child falling out of a window of a two-story house, police said.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital, but the child’s condition was not known.

No further details were immediately available.