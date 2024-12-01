San Mateo County

18 people rescued after boat capsized near Brisbane

By NBC Bay Area staff

Eighteen people were rescued in a boating accident in San Mateo County Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. off the Brisbane Marina.

U.S. Coast Guard officials say they received a mayday call that a boat capsized and 18 people were dumped overboard into the bay.

A coast guard rescue boat picked up 15 people from the water. Brisbane firefighters rescued the remaining three people.

Paramedics treated all the boaters on the shore but nobody was injured.

