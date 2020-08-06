Palo Alto

18-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Violent Assault on Elderly Man in Palo Alto

By Bay City News

Andrew McMenomy-Cortez.
Courtesy of Palo Alto Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested as the suspect in a violent assault on a pedestrian last week in Palo Alto, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a medical call near the intersection of Lytton Avenue and Seneca Street, where they found a man in his 80s on the ground conscious but suffering from several injuries to his face and neck, including stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

According to officers, a witness saw a teenager running from the scene.

Two women later identified as the suspect's family members arrived at the scene and asked officers if they had seen their relative, who they said had called and asked for a ride.

An investigation, including reviewing video footage from nearby homes, led to the identification of the suspect as Andrew McMenomy-Cortez of Palo Alto.

Police said it appeared the victim struck up a conversation with the suspect, and the two walked together for some time before the assault. 

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack.

Officers arrested McMenomy-Cortez at his home in the 400 block of Garden Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. McMenomy-Cortez was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

