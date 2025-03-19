180+ sales: Happy 25th anniversary to Morro Bay's City-Wide Yard Sale

What to Know Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale

March 21-23, 2025

Over 180 sales, both at homes and businesses, will dot the map

The event is "rain or shine," so check the forecast and pack your umbrella

SPRING CLEANING? The annual dig-out and go-through is as timeless an act as trying on a shirt you found at the back of your closet with the hope that it still fits like it used to, give or take a few unbuttonable buttonholes. But sometimes spring cleaning isn't solely about your own domestic concerns but rather the chance for an entire town, or a sizable chunk of an entire town, to share some fun finds as spring begins. That has been the Morro Bay way for several years now, thanks to a weekend-long lark that is piled high with offbeat hat, lovely lamps, and colorful jackets made for eliciting compliments. It's the Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale, and it will mark its 25th anniversary over the first weekend of spring 2025.

MARCH 21-23... are the dates, and over 180 sales will dot the Morro Bay map, including a trio of church-helmed rummage sales. Some of the happenings will be on the smaller side, with just a few choice treasures on the card table or sitting near the curb, while others will be packed with precious goods and peculiar, gotta-have-'em items. The QR code for tracking down the sales is on this site, and there's a ready-to-print map, too. If you plan on hanging around the briny bastion o' big rocks, great seafood, and charm to spare, there are more things to savor: Find tips on Morro-ing your merry way through the hamlet here.