Stanford University received nearly 200 reports of sexual misconduct on campus during the 2016-17 academic year, according to a university report released this week.

The report, titled "2016-2017 Sexual Harassment-Title IX Annual Report," reveals 190 reports of sexual harassment, sexual violence and a wide range of other forms of sexual misconduct occurring within the university community from Sept. 1, 2016, to Aug. 31, 2017. The report also details how each incident was classified and handled and what the outcome was.

Some cases resulted in faculty members or university staff being fired, the report shows.

Nearly half of the reports (91) were classified as sexual harassment involving either a workplace setting or student setting, the report shows. The most frequently reported incident was sexual harassment in the workplace.

There also were reports of nonconsensual intercourse, nonconsensual touching, stalking, relationship violence, retaliation and violation directive, as well as those classified as "other" or "uncategorizable," the report shows.

The incidents reported involved a broad range of parties, including academic staff, faculty, grad students, post doctural students, university staff, undergraduate students and external parties visiting the campus.

Of the 190 reports of sexual misconduct, 58 prompted formal investigations, the report shows.

The report is the first of its kind at Stanford to include Title IX and sexual harassment concerns brought forward by and about students, staff and faculty, the university said.