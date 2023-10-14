Preliminary 2.8 magnitude quake strikes Lake County

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook Lake County Saturday evening, according to the United States Geological Service.

It struck at around 7:04 p.m., said USGS, and was centered about 6 miles east of Lower Lake and around 7.6 miles east southeast of Clearlake.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES