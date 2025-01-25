Earthquakes

Preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Pacifica

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Pacifica on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake, which struck at 2:23 p.m., was centered about 10.8 miles West-Northwes of Pacifica and 11.5 miles West of Daly City. 

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.


