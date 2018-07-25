At least two homes have burned and multiple structures are threatened by a two-alarm brush fire burning Wednesday afternoon in Clayton, fire officials said.

The blaze is burning near 12000 Marsh Creek Road, east of Morgan Territory Road, and has charred at least 50 acres.

Authorities have requested a road closure for both ends on Marsh Creek Road. Immediate evacuations have been ordered in Marsh Creek Springs near Leon Drive and Morgan Territory Road.

Here's the full evacuation order from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District:

Due to fire, an immediate evacuation has been ordered for Leon Drive. Leave now by vehicle. Go by way of Morgan Territory Road. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 911 for help.

No other information was immediately available.