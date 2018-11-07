2-Alarm Fire in Castro Valley

A vegetation fire in Castro Valley prompted a two-alarm response and burned 3 acres, fire officials said.
The blaze on Wednesday afternoon threatened homes on Crown Court. No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported in the blaze, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
Firefighters initially reported the blaze burned 5 acres.
Castro Valley: #ALCOFirefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire off of Crown Court. Additional resources are enroute. #CrownFirepic.twitter.com/k4y0pd1rmk
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 7, 2018
Castro Valley: Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the #CrownFire. pic.twitter.com/F5Gd4Mb0eQ
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 7, 2018