2-Alarm Fire in Castro Valley - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Real-Time Election Results
logo_bay_2x

East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

2-Alarm Fire in Castro Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2-Alarm Fire in Castro Valley
    Alameda County Fire Department
    Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire in Castro Valley. (Nov. 7, 2018)

    A vegetation fire in Castro Valley prompted a two-alarm response and burned 3 acres, fire officials said.

    The blaze on Wednesday afternoon threatened homes on Crown Court. No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported in the blaze, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

    Firefighters initially reported the blaze burned 5 acres.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices