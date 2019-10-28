2-Alarm Structure Fire Near Sonoma Believed to be Arson - NBC Bay Area
By Bay City News

Published 12 minutes ago

    2-Alarm Structure Fire Near Sonoma Believed to be Arson

    A two-alarm fire in Sonoma County just east of the Sonoma city limits early Monday morning is believed to have been intentionally set, according to sheriff's office officials.

    Two structures - one of which is a home - were reportedly well involved for the fire in the 600 block of Napa Road, reported at about 12:12 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

    A fire dispatcher confirmed the vegetation had also caught on fire, but had been extinguished as of 1:15 a.m., and that crews were still working on extinguishing the structures ablaze.

    Crum said detectives are conducting an arson investigation but didn't provide any suspect details.

    Napa Road is currently closed between Fifth Street East and Eighth Street East with no estimated time of reopening, the California Highway Patrol said as of 1:20 a.m.

