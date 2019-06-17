2 Injured in Reported Explosion at Home in Union City: FD

Two people were injured late Monday at the scene of a reported explosion in Union City, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Two people were injured late Monday at the scene of a reported explosion in Union City, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

No fire was burning when crews responded to the scene in the 32000 block of Elizabeth Way, but two people were taken to hospitals with burn injuries, fire officials said.

One of the injured persons was transported to Kaiser Fremont, and the second was taken to a Santa Clara burn unit, accompanied by two firefighters, officials said.

The Santa Clara hospital did not initially accept the patient due to hazardous materials exposure, fire officials said. The Santa Clara County Hazmat team responded to the hospital to meet the ambulance and patient.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.