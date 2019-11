Officials work at the scene of a deadly head-on crash in Napa County. (Nov. 19, 2019)

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 29 north of St. Helena early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:15 a.m. at Bale Lane in unincorporated Napa County.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Both directions of the highway were temporarily closed before reopening.