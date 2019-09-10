The Bay Area has two more millionaires after a pair of lucky Scratchers tickets were sold in San Francisco and the East Bay, according to the California Lottery.

Eric Pounds bought a $20 "100X the Cash Scratchers®" ticket in El Sobrante and won a cool $5 million, lottery officials said.

Pounds bought the lucky Scratchers ticket at Hilltop Food Mart, 4251 Hilltop Drive in El Sobrante. The store also will collect a retailer bonus of $25,000 for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

In San Francisco, Muliani Widjaja scored $1 million after buying a $10 "$1 million Bonus Multiplier Scratchers" ticket. She bought her ticket at Hollywood Food Center, 6146 Geary Blvd., and the store is slated to get a retailer bonus of $5,000, lottery officials said.

"This money gives me extra peace of mind for my retirement," Widjaja told lottery officials.