2 Off-Duty Deputies Robbed at Gunpoint in South San Jose

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery of two off-duty corrections deputies over the weekend. (Nov. 12, 2019)

Two off-duty Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to the sheriff's office.

Both deputies, who work in the county Corrections Department, were uninjured, but one had his sheriff’s ID card stolen.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday along Almaden Expressway in South San Jose, according to police.

Two men, one holding a gun and the other a knife, robbed the two off-duty deputies, along with a third man who was assaulted and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects have not been found or identified.

The sheriff's office issued a statement Tuesday, saying it is "aware of an unfortunate incident involving two of our employees that were off duty at the time."

No weapons were stolen, police said.

Resident Irma Marquez said she’s worried a deputy's ID is now in the wrong hands.

"That’s crazy; nothing like that has ever happened here before," she said. "You never know what they’re going to do with it; it’s crazy."

The two deputies made the proper notifications after the robbery, sheriff's officials said.