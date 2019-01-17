A pair of PG&E workers are being credited Thursday with rescuing a man who had fallen down a 30-foot cliff and lost consciousness in a swollen creek in West Marin, according to county officials.

At about 4 p.m., the PG&E workers witnessed the man fall along Lucas Valley Road and rushed to his side. Supervisor Todd Beesley, 47, of Antioch, was with lineman Daniel Linn, 40, of Brentwood, and they saw the man fall and hit his head on a rock, the county said.

The two workers went down the cliff and found the man face-down in the flooded creek, Marin County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremey Pierce said. They pulled him from the water and rendered aid until emergency responders arrived at the scene, about three miles east of the village of Nicasio.

The unidentified man was transported in serious condition to Marin General Hospital. He had stepped out of a vehicle just before he fell, the PG&E workers said.

"Without these two witnessing the event and taking such swift action, there would have been little chance of the man’s survival," Pierce said in a statement. "They should be commended for their heroic efforts."

Beesley and Linn were working on a section of Lucas Valley Road after downed power lines from Wednesday’s storm forced closure of the road.