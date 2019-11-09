2 People Struck by Arrows Alongside Trail in Richmond Area

Scott Olson/Getty Images File image

Two people were struck by arrows fired at them while they were at an encampment alongside a trail in the Richmond area early Saturday morning, according to the East Bay Regional Park District.

The two male victims and another person with them were fired at along the San Francisco Bay Trail, south of Central Avenue, the park district said.

Both male victims were hit and transported to a local hospital, according to the park district. They have been listed in stable condition, but one did have to undergo surgery. The other person with them, a female, was not hit.

A suspect was not seen, but a person of interest was identified, according to the park district. Authorities are searching for that person.

Further information was not immediately available.