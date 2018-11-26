2 Injured, Rescued After Crash Into SF Building: SFFD - NBC Bay Area
2 Injured, Rescued After Crash Into SF Building: SFFD

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    SFFD
    Two people were injured after a car crashed into a building on Taraval Street in San Francisco. (Nov. 26, 2018)

    Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a building in San Francisco's Parkside neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

    Two people have been extricated from the vehicle, which hit a building at 1404 Taraval St. shortly after 3 p.m., fire officials said. One person suffered serious injuries and the other minor injuries. Neither was life-threatening.

    No injuries were reported to anyone inside the building, the San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter.

    The cause of the crash was not released. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

