Cupertino

2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Attic of Cupertino House

Firefighters estimate the Saturday fire engulfed around 70% of the house's attic

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several fire engines were called out to a Cupertino home for a two-alarm fire on Saturday. 

A resident called 911 around 1 p.m. and told them he thought the attic was on fire. After fire crews arrived, they determined the person was correct as around 70% of the attic was engulfed in flames. 

San Francisco Apr 19

1 Critically Injured in Fire in San Francisco

San Jose Apr 19

2-Alarm Fire Burns in San Jose

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the attic, and stayed on-scene for several hours to mop things up. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No one was hurt by the fire. Investigators are looking into its cause.

This article tagged under:

Cupertino
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us