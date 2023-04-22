2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Attic of Cupertino House

Several fire engines were called out to a Cupertino home for a two-alarm fire on Saturday.

A resident called 911 around 1 p.m. and told them he thought the attic was on fire. After fire crews arrived, they determined the person was correct as around 70% of the attic was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the attic, and stayed on-scene for several hours to mop things up.

No one was hurt by the fire. Investigators are looking into its cause.