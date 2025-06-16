Oakland

Crews respond to 2-alarm structure fire in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Oakland Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm structure fire Sunday at around 12:41 a.m. in the 3700 block of International Boulevard.

According to an update by the Oakland Fire Department on social media at around 12:56 a.m., conditions are improving with approximately 45 firefighters on the scene.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

At around 1:02 a.m., the Incident Commander placed the fire under control.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, while the Oakland Police are helping with traffic control along International Boulevard as crews continue to work.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us