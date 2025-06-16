Crews respond to 2-alarm structure fire in Oakland

The Oakland Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm structure fire Sunday at around 12:41 a.m. in the 3700 block of International Boulevard.

According to an update by the Oakland Fire Department on social media at around 12:56 a.m., conditions are improving with approximately 45 firefighters on the scene.

At around 1:02 a.m., the Incident Commander placed the fire under control.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, while the Oakland Police are helping with traffic control along International Boulevard as crews continue to work.

No injuries have been reported thus far.