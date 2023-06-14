San Jose

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at public storage facility in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a public storage facility in San Jose.

The incident happened in the area of Blossom Hill and Cottle roads, SJFD said.

Video posted on social showed an explosion that happened prior to the fire. Firefighters said that everyone at the facility has been accounted for.

San Jose fire said that nearby roads are closed and traffic is delayed.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

