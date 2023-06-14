Crews battle 3-alarm fire at public storage facility in San Jose

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a public storage facility in San Jose.

The incident happened in the area of Blossom Hill and Cottle roads, SJFD said.

Video posted on social showed an explosion that happened prior to the fire. Firefighters said that everyone at the facility has been accounted for.

San Jose fire said that nearby roads are closed and traffic is delayed.

No other details have been released at this time.

The fire has been upgraded to a 3rd alarm. Please exercise caution around crews in the area. @SJPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/6PKY2QsACY — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 15, 2023

Sizeable fire in South San Jose (if smoke is any indication). @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/wUbqdiQNie — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) June 15, 2023

This story is developing, check back for updates.