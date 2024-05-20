Fremont

Crews knock down 2-alarm fire at Tesla's Fremont factory

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews knocked down a 2-alarm fire at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, firefighters said Monday evening. 

The Fremont Fire Department responded to the fire at the 45500 Fremont Boulevard building at around 5 p.m. The department said on social media that the fire started in an oven.

The department added that no one had been reported injured and that all employees had been accounted for.

